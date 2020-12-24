Volunteers create paper chain for each Wisconsinite who has died from COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A paper chain with a link for each Wisconsinite who has died from COVID-19 was on display at the state Capitol steps Wednesday.

A group of volunteers who created the paper chain say it brings to mind the hundreds of families whose holidays are less brighter this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I hope it stands as a tangible reminder to people the very severe and real losses we’ve had in Wisconsin, and we have plans to continue to bring this to lawmakers, to the people in Wisconsin as a memorial to their loved ones,” said event organizer Katie Walton.

The group said the 800-foot chain serves as a memorial, but also a protest of the lack of legislation and “obstruction” by state GOP leaders in response to the pandemic.

State representative-elect Francesca Hong gave the memorial chain to Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader-elect Devin LeMahieu. She said she wanted to remind the Republican leaders that new legislation has yet to pass in response to the pandemic.

