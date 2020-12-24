Advertisement

Wis. non-profit delivers presents to children of incarcerated parents

The non-profit group, Camp Reunite, and its staff members teamed up with the Wisconsin...
The non-profit group, Camp Reunite, and its staff members teamed up with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) to deliver some special holiday gifts over the weekend.(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin non-profit spent their weekend delivering presents to children of incarcerated parents to brighten their holidays.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Corrects said Wednesday that they teamed up with staff from Camp Runite to make deliveries for six days at stops across eastern Wisconsin. The gifts were an extension of the camp, which is a program to offer trauma-informed camp activities for children ages 8-17 who have a parent in the state correctional system.

According to a news release, volunteers made 53 stops total and delivered 375 gifts to 125 children of people currently serving a sentence at the Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution or the Taycheedah Correctional Institution.

Organization co-founder Andrew Gappa said providing gifts to the children has been a “blessing” for campers.

“Seeing their smiles, filled with excitement, brings hope to their holidays and makes the holiday season extra special,” said Gappa.

The Dept. of Corrections said the gifts ranged from basketballs, to art supplies and board games.

Ninety-seven children also received supplies for camp before it moves to a virtual programming between Dec. 28-30. The department explained that parents at the institutions will join their children for activities like a scavenger hunt or movie night.

