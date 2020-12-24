Advertisement

Wisconsin woman creates festive makeup looks in a creative countdown to Christmas

Joni Degenhardt’s holiday looks have included the Grinch, reindeer, a nutcracker, and so much more.
In her favorite holiday inspired look, Joni Degenhardt transforms herself into a nutcracker.
In her favorite holiday inspired look, Joni Degenhardt transforms herself into a nutcracker.
By Isabel Lawrence
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HIGHLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - Lots of people have their own traditions and rituals to countdown the days until Christmas. For one Highland woman, her Christmas countdown entails creating some festive, intricate makeup looks inspired by the holiday.

Joni Degenhardt is a professional photographer who fell in love with makeup a few years ago. She said she’s completely self taught, and enjoys creating different makeup looks for her friends and family on Facebook.

Degenhardt first began experimenting with holiday inspired looks around Halloween three years ago. She said the reception was positive, so she kept going.

“Two years ago, I started the 31 days of Halloween makeup where I do a different look every night in October, or almost every night,” she said. “This year, I think everybody needs a little bit something extra to look forward to. So that’s where the 12 days of Christmas came from.”

While there aren’t exactly 12 looks this Christmas, Degenhardt used the power of makeup to transform herself into different characters, including the Grinch, a reindeer, a nutcracker, and many more.

“It’s fun, it gives me another way to connect with people on social media,” she said. “It’s something I enjoy, and other people enjoy it too, so it works all around.”

These complex looks aren’t as easy as swiping on a quick coat of glitter and mascara. Degenhardt said she usually spends about two hours completing each look. While it’s a long process, she said it’s worth it knowing that she’s able to make someone viewing her work smile.

“Any time anybody is able to express their creativity, you should just do it,” she said. “It can be intimidating, it can be scary, but it’s also so rewarding.”

So what’s next for Degenhardt’s makeup transformations? She said she’s contemplating creating some Valentine’s inspired looks.

