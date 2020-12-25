Advertisement

Just over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported Christmas Day

By Caroline Peterson
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 5:47 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/AP) - COVID-19 cases continued on the downward trend Christmas Day, with the seven-day rolling average sitting at just over 2,300, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services.

Comparatively, the rolling average sat at 5,372 one month prior.

The DHS reminded people on Twitter Thursday that residents should continue to stay home and host small or virtual celebrations for the holidays this year.

Wisconsin health officials reported slightly more than 1,500 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, making up about 17.5% of the tests that were processed in the last day. It’s the third time in the last week that the daily report has shown fewer than 2,000 positive tests.

Nearly 468,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Wisconsin ranks 25th in the country for new cases per capita in the last two weeks. One in every 273 people in the state tested positive in the past week.

Of the total cases, roughly seven percent are active. 92 percent of those who contracted the virus have since recovered.

The DHS reported five more people lost their lives to the virus, and 56 people were hospitalized Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

