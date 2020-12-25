Advertisement

The Arctic Blast Lets up this Weekend

Wind Chills get back above 0°F and temperatures return into the 20′s & 30′s.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 25, 2020 at 9:30 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine broke out for Christmas Day and wind chills finally made their way above 0°F! The arctic blast lets up for Saturday and Sunday, but a few snow showers will pass through before the weekend is wrapped up.

NW winds are still holding wind chills in the single digits Christmas Day - and that’ll be the case for Saturday morning. Sunshine mixes with cloud cover for Saturday as highs climb into the upper 20′s. We’re back into the 30′s on Sunday, but a passing Low-pressure center drags in clouds and snow showers during the afternoon.

As of now, northern and central Wisconsin stand the best chance for accumulations. Lack of moisture is a limiting factor for Sunday’s snow fall. Snow showers enter into Wisconsin during the early afternoon, move west to east, and are out of the NBC 15 viewing area by late evening.

Chilly northerly winds carry in colder air for Monday - highs will only make it into the lower 20′s.

Sunshine on Tuesday gives way to a mid-week weather system. Snow & rain appear likely with this system. Models still disagree on a track and types of precipitation with this system. While details are sorted out, prepare for a mess next Wednesday. Clouds hang around the Midwest late next week as temperatures settle in the mid 20′s.

