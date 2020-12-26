Advertisement

Darlington missing man found safe

(Gray Media)
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 11:42 PM CST
DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Darlington Police have canceled a missing person alert after Ernie Torstenson was found safe.

According to a report, Ernie Torstenson, 63, was last seen walking near Galena and Ravine streets in Darlington.

The post said he is 6-feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds with blonde balding hair. Officials said he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long sleeve blue plaid shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 608-776-4444.

