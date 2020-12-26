Few tests, COVID-19 cases recorded after holiday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest report from the Department of Health Services recorded less than 6,000 tests—with just 632 returning positive.

The latest report follows the Christmas holiday and, just like the report that followed Thanksgiving, recorded few tests and few new cases. The last time Wisconsin’s COVID-19 cases were below 700 for a single-day total was Sept. 7.

The agency tweeted Tuesday saying some state testing sites will see closures this week and the next due to the holidays. With testing site closures and holiday celebrations occurring over the past day, the DHS recorded just 5,893 tests Saturday.

Public Health Madison and Dance County says to wait 3-5 days to get tested if you believe you were exposed over the holiday. Though, if you are experiencing symptoms, they say get tested as soon as possible.

COVID testing is happening today @AlliantECenter from 8am to 4pm. If you were possibly exposed on Christmas, wait 3-5 days after exposure to get tested. If you have symptoms, get tested asap. See details on our website: https://t.co/SYlADFhcWl pic.twitter.com/n2X2uY4FJP — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) December 26, 2020

Saturday’s new cases dropped the seven-day rolling average to 1,882, continuing the recent downward trend.

The state has seen over 468k coronavirus cases since the onset of the pandemic, according to DHS numbers. Currently, 30,331, or 6.5 percent, of those cases are considered active.

Saturday’s report recorded 4 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing total COVID-19 deaths in the state to 4,683.

Another 31 people were hospitalized with the virus in the past day, bringing the total ever hospitalized to 20,734. The DHS reports hospitals are at 81 percent capacity—with 21 percent of COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

The DHS’s case activity tracker shows the state is now at a “very high” level of case activity. Douglas, Menominee, Kewaunee, Dodge, Juneau, Jackson and Pepin counties are all seeing a “critically high” level of case activity.

Of the people who have contracted the virus, a total of 433,415 or 92 percent, have recovered.

