Madison resident displaced following apartment fire

(Associated Press)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One Madison resident is displaced after an apartment fire in downtown Madison.

MFD says they responded to Bassett Warehouse Apartments on North Bedford Street around 7:30 a.m Saturday. Residents of the 27-unit apartment complex reported smoke in the hallway.

Responding firefighters found heavy smoke and flames in an apartment on the first floor. They quickly extinguished the fire.

The resident was out of the apartment at the time of the fire but has been displaced due to smoke and fire damages—estimated at $20,000.

The American Red Cross is helping the resident and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

