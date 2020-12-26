Madison veteran shares his Christmas story of love and loss

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 2020 has been marked by pain and loss for Pat Huber.

“Since March, I’ve gone through a lot, and it doesn’t want to stop,” he said.

The 71-year-old Vietnam War veteran needed a hip surgery in March, but recovery was cut short. He knew his wife Bonnie didn’t have much time left.

“I wasn’t even in the hospital for 12 hours,” he said. “Three days [after I came home], my wife passed.” This would be the first time doctors at the Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital had let him out early.

But grief came with more news. Two days after he buried his wife, Huber found out he had cancer.

“It’s very hard. I’m having a hard time dealing with it, going through all this,” he said. Huber was hospitalized again in September, getting treated for his cancer.

After nearly four months, Huber was discharged on Monday, several days earlier than planned. “I don’t mind being in the hospital,” he said, “but there’s no place like home.”

It was just in time for Christmas.

In 1971, Huber returned from Vietnam and got married a year later. He met the woman who would be his wife of nearly 50 years at a bar. Huber said he asked her to dance four times before she said yes-- “We were together ever since.”

This holiday season marks the first without her.

“I fought like the dickens to get home by Christmas, and now she’s gone,” he said. But Huber continued, he has a new grandchild to see.

While Huber cherishes the present, celebrating Christmas with family, he also has hopes for the future.

“I read the back of the book,” he said, “and down the road, there’ll be a better place.”

He added, “I believe it with all my heart.”

