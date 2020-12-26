NICU babies at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison celebrate Christmas season ‘Grinch’ style

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It might be a Grinch-themed holiday at the NICU in SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison this year, but it definitely did not steal the holiday cheer!

The hospitals littlest patients staying there were dressed in festive onesies and hats, and the unit was decorated as Whoville from ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas.’

Staff at SSM health said staff do their best to spread the holiday spirit with families. In the past year the St. Mary’s NICU had 396 graduates.

