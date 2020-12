MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a crash on I-39 Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m in the southbound lanes at Newville Road near the city of Edgerton, according to WisDOT.

Authorities say the two left southbound lanes of I-39 were blocked for just over a half hour by the crash.

