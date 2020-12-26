Sunday Snow: Making a Mess to Wrap up the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A partly cloudy sky blanketed Wisconsin with highs climbing into the upper 20′s - lower 30′s. Light NW winds kept wind chills a few degrees below the air temperature, but they’ve remained above 0°F - thank goodness!

High-resolution models are pointing to stronger banding of snow tomorrow. If this materializes, a 3" total cannot be ruled out farther north of Madison. (WMTV NBC15)

A developing low pressure center off the Rockies moves into Wisconsin tomorrow. Snow showers are expected to quickly spread over the region late tomorrow morning and into afternoon. Snow totals have increased a bit as of the last forecast. The highest totals appear more likely for central Wisconsin. Totals may be closer to dusting - half an inch near the state line. Dusting to 2-inch totals are possible farther north through Madison. High-resolution models have suggested a stronger band of snow setting up across the area. If this heavier pulse of snow materializes, totals could reach upwards of 3″ in some places. Expect reduced visibility in heavier snow bands tomorrow afternoon. Bottom Line: Use caution if traveling throughout the state tomorrow!

After the system passes by, winds turn out of the North - bringing in cooler air. Monday highs will only make it into the mid 20′s. Tuesday sunshine gives way to cloud cover. A mid-week weather system brings a chance of snow & rain to southern Wisconsin. While initially warm on Wednesday, colder air sweeps in behind the low for Thursday & Friday. Totals and track of the Wednesday storm system will be adjusted in the coming days. Clouds hang over the Midwest for the remainder of the week. Highs will stay in the 20′s.

