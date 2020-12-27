COVID-19 testing remains low, nearly half of tests return positive results

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, nearly half of all COVID-19 tests returned positive results Sunday, but less than 5,000 tests were performed.

Wrapping up the holiday weekend, DHS recorded only 4,902 tests Sunday. Of those, 2,287 were positive for the virus while 2,615 were negative.

The agency tweeted Tuesday saying some state testing sites will see closures this week and the next due to the holidays.

Public Health Madison and Dance County says to wait 3-5 days to get tested if you believe you were exposed over the holiday. Though, if you are experiencing symptoms, they say get tested as soon as possible.

The state has seen over 470k coronavirus cases since the onset of the pandemic, according to DHS numbers. Currently, 29,791 or 6.3 percent of cases are active.

Sunday’s report recorded 9 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing total COVID-19 deaths in the state to 4,692.

Another 95 people were hospitalized with the virus in the past day, bringing the total ever hospitalized to 20,829. The DHS reports hospitals are at 78 percent capacity—with 22 percent of COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

The DHS’s case activity tracker shows the state is now at a “very high” level of case activity. Douglas, Menominee, Kewaunee, Dodge, Juneau, Jackson and Pepin counties are all seeing a “critically high” level of case activity.

Public Health of Madison and Dane County tweeted Sunday that 180 more people were added to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, and 112 people are currently hospitalized.

The agency advised everyone to limit gatherings, use virtual options, wear a mask, avoid close contact with others and stay home if you feel sick.

Of the people who have contracted the virus, a total of 436,233 or 92.7 percent, have recovered.

