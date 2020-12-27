First Alert Day: Accumulating snow for parts of the area.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Sunday is a “First Alert Weather Day” as we track a quick moving snow system. With most of the snow melting before Christmas, it looks like some light accumulations across the area today will brighten things up once again. For most locations, this will not be a major snow event and more of an inconvenience. Still, there will be some slick driving conditions for parts of the area.

Look for snow to develop through the late morning to midday hour for areas north and west of Madison. This is where a more persistent and heavier band of snow will set up. Areas south and east of Madison will likely remain dry through early afternoon. The band of snow will eventually rotate and pivot through all of southern Wisconsin heading into the evening hours.

Look for a few flurries this morning. Steadier snow arrive around midday north and west of Madison. Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Sunday, December 27, 2020

Accumulations will range from an inch or less Madison south and eastward with totals of 1-3 inches expected to the north and west of Madison. There will likely be a heavier band of 2-4 inches setting up across the far northern part of the area. This is where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place and where the best chance of slick roadways will be.

Snow will taper off later this evening with skies clearing by early Monday morning.

