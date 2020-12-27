Advertisement

First Alert Day: Accumulating snow for parts of the area.

Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of Area
1-4 inches of snow expected
1-4 inches of snow expected(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Sunday is a “First Alert Weather Day” as we track a quick moving snow system. With most of the snow melting before Christmas, it looks like some light accumulations across the area today will brighten things up once again. For most locations, this will not be a major snow event and more of an inconvenience. Still, there will be some slick driving conditions for parts of the area.

Look for snow to develop through the late morning to midday hour for areas north and west of Madison. This is where a more persistent and heavier band of snow will set up. Areas south and east of Madison will likely remain dry through early afternoon. The band of snow will eventually rotate and pivot through all of southern Wisconsin heading into the evening hours.

Look for a few flurries this morning. Steadier snow arrive around midday north and west of Madison.

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Sunday, December 27, 2020

Accumulations will range from an inch or less Madison south and eastward with totals of 1-3 inches expected to the north and west of Madison. There will likely be a heavier band of 2-4 inches setting up across the far northern part of the area. This is where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place and where the best chance of slick roadways will be.

Snow will taper off later this evening with skies clearing by early Monday morning.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks

Latest News

Temperatures are anywhere from 25 to nearly 40 degrees cooler this morning than they were...
Windy and Cold Conditions Through Christmas Day
Heavy snow will be seen to the northwest today and tonight. Local totals could approach a foot....
Windy and Mild Today but Much Colder by Tomorrow
Holiday Arctic blast - Coldest air of the season arrives right before the holidays
Drone, hovercraft deployed for early morning Beaver Dame Lake ice rescue