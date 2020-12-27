Madison Police investigate an apartment hit by gun fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police responded to the 1100 block of Moorland Road for multiple reports of shots fired at 11:58 p.m. on Saturday night.

Officers say they later discovered an occupied apartment had been struck by three bullets fired from outside. The evidence was collected on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

No injuries have been reported.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at P3Tips.com.

