Advertisement

Making a Difference: Trio of artists says support of murals with positive messages exceeded expectation

By Caroline Peterson
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Seven months after NBC15 shared their story of making a difference with inspirational murals, a trio of Madison artists says the response to their artwork exceeded expectations.

In May, Brian Kehoe, Emily Balsley and Ray Mawst painted a series of three murals on their own dime to help bring light during a difficult time.

“The response from the public has been pretty inspiring especially when you are hearing how they are connecting to the artwork,” said Mawst.

The artists said countless people have reached out, and even made day trips out of stopping by the art located on Monroe, Park Street and Monona Drive.

All three murals share a different messages, with their latest on Monroe St. reading “I wish you love and happiness.”

All three of the artists said seeing the impact the art has on others’ lives makes it all worth it.

“People really related to it all and it made a difference and while they are feeling so uncertain, it could give them a little positive,” Mawst said.

After the unrest in downtown Madison over the summer, State Street businesses reached out to them to help spread positive messages on boarded up windows.

“For us it was kind of a nice way to put our art in good use and kind of be a back drop to these protests,” Balsley said.

The trio also opened their own studio and continue to do work throughout the area.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead

Latest News

Madison Police investigate an apartment hit by gun fire
John Stofflet has a one-on-one interview with Governor Tony Evers.
One-on-one with Governor Evers
Hope murals brighten community
Hope murals brighten community
Missing Adams County woman found dead
Missing Adams County woman found dead
Families face fear of eviction as end of the year approaches
Families face fear of eviction as end of the year approaches