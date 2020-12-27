Making a Difference: Trio of artists says support of murals with positive messages exceeded expectation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Seven months after NBC15 shared their story of making a difference with inspirational murals, a trio of Madison artists says the response to their artwork exceeded expectations.

In May, Brian Kehoe, Emily Balsley and Ray Mawst painted a series of three murals on their own dime to help bring light during a difficult time.

“The response from the public has been pretty inspiring especially when you are hearing how they are connecting to the artwork,” said Mawst.

The artists said countless people have reached out, and even made day trips out of stopping by the art located on Monroe, Park Street and Monona Drive.

All three murals share a different messages, with their latest on Monroe St. reading “I wish you love and happiness.”

All three of the artists said seeing the impact the art has on others’ lives makes it all worth it.

“People really related to it all and it made a difference and while they are feeling so uncertain, it could give them a little positive,” Mawst said.

After the unrest in downtown Madison over the summer, State Street businesses reached out to them to help spread positive messages on boarded up windows.

“For us it was kind of a nice way to put our art in good use and kind of be a back drop to these protests,” Balsley said.

The trio also opened their own studio and continue to do work throughout the area.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.