Missing Adams County woman found dead

The woman was first reported missing on Christmas Eve.
By Tajma Hall
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies have confirmed the death of a missing woman in Adams County.

According to a news release posted to the department’s Facebook page, Lindsey Folan, 38, was found dead Saturday at 8:34am near the Town of Leola.

Folan was first reported missing on Christmas Eve. She was last seen Thursday at 1:30 a.m. near the the 200 block of Leisure Lane in the Town of Rome.

Rome Police say Folan’s body was identified using her driver’s license photo.

Authorities say this is still an active investigation and no additional information will be released at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Town of Rome Police Department, Waushara County EMS, and the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.

