One-on-one with Governor Evers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -It goes without saying that year two of Governor Tony Evers’ term has been a heck of a lot more challenging than year one. That’s pretty much been the case for all of us: 2020 has been a year like no other.

During a one-on-one year-end interview with Governor Evers, I had the opportunity to cover a wide range of topics--from the state’s pandemic response, to the unemployment compensation backlog, and the lack of bi-partisanship in our state government. I also asked if he’s thought about whether he’ll run for re-election, given he’s just about half way through his current term of office.

The resilience of the people of Wisconsin is truly amazing.

JOHN STOFFLET: “In this second year as Governor, you’ve been faced with leading the state through the pandemic, there have been social justice protests, Safer at Home orders, lawsuits, the shooting of Jacob Blake, elections, the Miller-Coors shootings. 2020--when you look back on it, how have you gotten through all of this?”

GOV. EVERS: “This is no kidding, John. Every day, I think about what you just said—that litany of issues we’ve faced--and I have to tell you, the resilience of the people of Wisconsin is truly amazing. Not to be political here but what went on in Washington, D.C., and how that has all played out is just amazing that people just keep on keepin’ on. Even at this point in time, I know when I talk about wearing a mask and keeping social distance and all of that stuff, actually, people understand that and they may say, ‘Oh, gosh, quit talking about that, Evers; but they strap on the mask and they continue doing the good things. I am really thankful that we’re the type of state that we are, and we are able to kind of work through these things in complex times and come out the other side. So I continue to be positive.”

Regarding social distancing, mask wearing, etc., later in the interview, Evers added: “I want people to know it’s going to be important for them to keep on keepin’ on through probably summer—maybe mid-summer. I’ve always said my goal personally is to be able to see next year sometime a Milwaukee Brewers game in person. Even if it has to be in August, that’ll be a good goal for me.”

In this roughly 13 minute interview, Governor Evers (a grandfather) was candid, sharing what he misses most about life inside “the pandemic bubble”.

STOFFLET: “You’re a grandfather. When’s the last time you’ve been able to hug your grandchildren?”

GOV. EVERS: “I can’t remember. We see them occasionally outside every once in a while, following the Dane County protocols. But it’s tough. You notice it as a grandparent. I’m not sure they know the difference, but we know it because it’s important to us. We’ll just continue doing what we’re doing, but we know at the end of the day that us following those rules keeps everybody safe.”

He also discussed his biggest regrets about the COVID-19 pandemic response in Wisconsin (largely his frustration for the Wisconsin State Supreme Court ruling that overturned his Safer at Home Order extension), and he addressed the unemployment compensation backlog at the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD).

STOFFLET: “What do you say to the thousands of people waiting for unemployment compensation benefits, who have lost their jobs in this very turbulent year…and now it’s the holidays? They’re obviously frustrated. What’s your message to them as the person in charge of DWD?”

GOV. EVERS: “I could go into the fact that we have an old, antiquated system that should have been fixed before. That doesn’t answer their grief. Uh, yes, we will have that backlog done by January 1. Equally important going forward, we will do whatever we can within the next budget to rebuild the system. We have to do that. There are some issues there that we just can’t resolve without a new system. So that’s really important. We’ll have the backlog taken care of by the end of this month, but that still doesn’t get us to where we need to be going forward. Over the years, the unemployment situation was changed dramatically so that there were people that believed that people could get addicted to unemployment insurance. I don’t believe that. They did, and they made changes to the system to make it more difficult for people to get it. I don’t believe people get addicted to unemployment insurance…they want to go back to work as anybody else. So, we’ve just got some long-term things to deal with too. So, to answer your question directly, the backlog should be taken care of by January 1st—get the money out the door. But, we have to make some major changes going forward.”

Finally, Governor Evers shared his hopes for 2021:

“Personally, I’m looking forward to getting out the bubble, spending more time with my kids and grandkids, and friends and others. I think that’s critically important for everybody. That’s a personal thing. I’m looking forward to getting a good budget through, frankly. I’m looking forward to finding common ground on issues that Republicans and Democrats care about. I’ll just mention two--criminal justice reform. Everybody knows the system isn’t working well. We’ve got too many people in the system, and we’ve got too many people not getting the help they need before they enter the system. Second of all, I think people understand the importance of clean water. Whether you’re a Republican or Democrat, you want to have clean water…you want to deal with the PFAs issue. So, looking forward to some good conversations about some really thorny issues we have in the state that both Republicans and Democrats care about.”

Watch the full interview for the Governor’s response to whether he will run for re-election, and for what he said he’ll do to work with Republicans in the coming year in hopes of building more bi-partisanship.

