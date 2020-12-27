Registered nurse first caregiver at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Janesville to receive COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A caregiver at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville became the first caregiver to receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination at the facility on Sunday, according to a news release.

Clair Kuschel has been a registered nurse for seven years at St. Mary’s Hospital - Janesville. She says she is confident in the science behind the vaccine and honored to be one of the first caregivers at St. Mary’s to receive it.

“I’m so excited to get the vaccine because this is a way that I can help my friends, family, patients and community,” Kuschel said. “This vaccine is finally a light at the end of this long tunnel and journey that we’ve been on during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The ongoing trials of the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine show a 95 percent efficacy rate in preventing confirmed COVID-19 after a person receives both doses within 21 days, according to the Food & Drug Administration.

Kuschel is scheduled to receive her second dose in three weeks and says she will encourage everyone she knows to get the vaccine as soon as it is more widely available.

SSM Health’s employee vaccination supplies are from an initial statewide allotment from the federal government. Because the COVID-19 vaccines are new and manufacturers cannot immediately produce enough supplies to vaccinate everyone who wants the vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local public health departments recommended a phased approach to vaccinations with health care workers first to receive them, according to Mohammad Kharbat, SSM Health Wisconsin VP of Pharmacy Services and Health Research.

“We are collaborating closely with our community partners and public health departments on plans to safely and effectively distribute the vaccine to additional priority groups and eventually the general public,” says Kharbat. “While we do not know how long this first phase will last, we know that the next phase may include other essential workers and patients who are at highest risk for hospitalization or death if they are infected with COVID-19. If vaccine shipments continue to arrive weekly, we anticipate vaccines will be more widely available for the general public sometime in the spring of 2021.”

