3 killed, at least 3 injured in shooting at Don Carter Lanes

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea says three people are dead, three are injured and that officers have a 37-year-old male suspect in custody after an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes Saturday night.

The conditions of the three people injured has not been confirmed. At least two teenagers were shot, O’Shea said while he couldn’t say if the victims were patrons or workers of Don Carter Lanes. Police believe the shooting was a random attack.

Police also say some people were shot outside the building and some inside. No other suspects are being sought at this time.

This all occurred just before 7 p.m. Saturday, as Rockford Police were called to the 4000 block of E. State Street at Don Carter Lanes for a report of shots fired.

Police blocked E. State Street for several blocks for many hours while investigating the scene. Police are asking the public to avoid the area. O’Shea also says the State’s Attorney’s Office is now involved and that no officers fired their weapons.

Don Carter Lanes posted on their Facebook page asking for prayers. In addition, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara released the following statement regarding the shooting.

STATEMENT ON INCIDENT AT DON CARTER LANES: "I'm angered and saddened by the violence tonight at Don Carter Lanes. My...

Posted by City of Rockford Government on Saturday, December 26, 2020

