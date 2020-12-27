Advertisement

Woman survives car going off cliff in San Francisco

By KGO staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A woman survived after her car plunged off a cliff and landed onto a beach on Christmas morning.

Pictures from the fire department show the car flipped over on the beach.

Fire officials first reported the incident around 9 a.m. on Twitter, saying the car went over the cliff and was on the beach.

The woman was rescued and taken to a trauma center in serious condition.

It is unclear what caused the car to go over the cliff.

Copyright 2020 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks

Latest News

Sisters Ashley Carruth and Brittany Schille gave birth to two healthy baby boys just 90 minutes...
Sisters give birth 90 minutes apart after weathering pandemic pregnancies
Twins Abigail and Micaela Miroshnik were born connected at the head in late 2019, a condition...
‘The best present’: Conjoined twins successfully separated celebrate Christmas at home
A father is relieved his family is safe after their apartment erupted in flames. Quick thinking...
Caught on camera: Man saves family from apartment fire in Oregon
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
After naming Nashville bombing suspect, focus turns to motive
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government argues that any short-term...
UK warns of ‘bumpy’ post-Brexit transition despite trade deal