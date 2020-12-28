19 new COVID-19 deaths reported as new cases remain near recent lows

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin remained near its lowest point in the past three months as the seven-day rolling average number of confirmed cases remains below 2,000 per day, according to the latest Dept. of Health Services figures.

At this time in September, the state was averaging 2,217 new cases per day and was a couple weeks into an ascent that saw the infection rate climb to more than 6,500 cases per day, triple the current rate, a little more than a month ago.

While Mondays typically see lower numbers reported, the 1,335 new cases are the fewest in day that didn’t follow a major holiday since September. The drop did correspond with a nearly equivalent decline in overall testing. With 5,171 total tests tallied Monday, that meant just over a quarter of them came back positive.

In all, DHS has recorded 472,153 total cases since the pandemic began. Of those, approximately six percent, or 29,912, remain active.

Nineteen more deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported as well on Monday, more than were were reported through the entire three-day holiday weekend combined.

Those new deaths reversed downward trend in the seven-day rolling average, which last Tuesday stood at near record highs, but had since declined to one of the lowest points since early November when the wave of new cases in Wisconsin was cresting.

According to DHS’ data, 4,711 people in Wisconsin have died from complications related to coronavirus since the pandemic began.

