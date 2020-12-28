A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After picking up 1 to 3 inches of snow across southern Wisconsin yesterday, a quiet and sunny day is expected for today. High temperatures will reach the middle and upper 20s this afternoon. Conditions will become more winter-like in the days to follow and the NBC15 weather team has declare Wednesday a First Alert Day.

Over the next 36 hours, low pressure will strengthen over the Rockies and begin to move into the Plains. This storm will spread snow across Iowa and Minnesota by Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to expand to the northeast into Wisconsin by later in the afternoon Tuesday.

Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue through Wednesday morning. The bulk of the accumulation will take place Tuesday night. (wmtv weather)

The bulk of the accumulation in southern Wisconsin will take place overnight Tuesday with accumulation tapering off quickly Wednesday morning. Four to seven inches of new snow is expected across the region by midday Wednesday. Wind will be in the 10 to 15 mph range so blowing and drifting snow is anticipated as well.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect from 4:00 p.m. Friday through noon Wednesday. This will likely be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning by either later today or early tomorrow.

Strong low pressure will move through the region and bring 4 to 7 inch of accumulation Tuesday night. Local storm totals could reach 9 inches. (wmtv weather)

Mid-range forecast models are also indicating potential for another strong storm t impact southern Wisconsin New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day. This one could also bring hefty snow totals to the region. The NBC15 weather team will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as we receive them.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.