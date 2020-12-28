Aaron Rodgers puts together another MVP performance in win over Titans

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For a primetime game in December, Packers fans were treated to a familiar sight. Snow blanketing Lambeau Field and Aaron Rodgers looking like the best quarterback in the league.

For weeks the MVP debate has been between Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay’s own Aaron Rodgers, causing every throw and game to be dissected for who should be named the NFL’s most valuable player.

Rodgers entered Sunday Night with 40 touchdown passes and just 4 interceptions, completing 69.6% of his passes. By the end of the first half he threw three more scores, two of which to Davante Adams and one to Equanimeous St. Brown, for his first career score. Rodgers had the same amount of incompletions (3) as touchdown passes (3) at half.

Aaron Rodgers was too cold in the first half 🥶



15-18 Comp/Att

140 Yds

3 TDs pic.twitter.com/NPc8inb1cp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 28, 2020

The fourth to who other than the best receiver in the NFL this year, Adams again.

Tennessee’s lack of a consistent pass rush, and Rodgers continued increase in chemistry with his receivers shined at the frozen tundra as he totaled 231 passing yards, four touchdowns on 21 of 25 passes as Green Bay won 40-14.

