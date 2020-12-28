Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers puts together another MVP performance in win over Titans

Rodgers throws four touchdowns adding to third MVP resume in win over Tennessee
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts to a completed pass during an NFL...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts to a completed pass during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 27. 2020, between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By George Balekji
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For a primetime game in December, Packers fans were treated to a familiar sight. Snow blanketing Lambeau Field and Aaron Rodgers looking like the best quarterback in the league.

For weeks the MVP debate has been between Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay’s own Aaron Rodgers, causing every throw and game to be dissected for who should be named the NFL’s most valuable player.

Rodgers entered Sunday Night with 40 touchdown passes and just 4 interceptions, completing 69.6% of his passes. By the end of the first half he threw three more scores, two of which to Davante Adams and one to Equanimeous St. Brown, for his first career score. Rodgers had the same amount of incompletions (3) as touchdown passes (3) at half.

The fourth to who other than the best receiver in the NFL this year, Adams again.

Tennessee’s lack of a consistent pass rush, and Rodgers continued increase in chemistry with his receivers shined at the frozen tundra as he totaled 231 passing yards, four touchdowns on 21 of 25 passes as Green Bay won 40-14.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL...
Adams shines in snow as Packers trounce Titans 40-14
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams gets past Tennessee Titans' Adoree' Jackson for a touchdown...
Packers Lead 19-7 at Half
Frustrated Watt unleashes postgame tirade about effort
Frustrated Watt unleashes postgame tirade about effort
Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice, right, drives against Michigan State's Julius Marble II during the...
No. 9 Badgers end East Lansing woes with 85-76 win over No. 12 Michigan State