Board to consider Vel Phillips statue at Capitol next month

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The board in charge of decorations at the state Capitol in Madison is set to consider approving a statue of Wisconsin’s first Black secretary of state next month.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board is expected to consider a formal proposal to erect a statue of Vel Phillips on the Capitol grounds at a meeting expected to take place in January.

Phillips was the first black woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin law school. She was the first woman and first African-American elected to the Milwaukee Common Council where she kept introducing an open housing ordinance every 90 days for seven years until it was finally adopted in 1968.

While serving as a Democratic national committeewoman, Phillips made headlines in 1960, when she fought to put more than generalities in the party’s platform. She died in April 2018.

In July, community leaders had proposed adding the statue of Phillips following the toppling of the Forward statue and one honoring Hans Christian Heg.

If the board approves the plan an advisory committee that Gov. Tony Evers created earlier this month will be able to move forward with selecting a sculptor and fundraising.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.