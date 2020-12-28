Advertisement

Board to consider Vel Phillips statue at Capitol next month

Phillips was Wisconsin’s first Black secretary of state
Wisconsin Foundation &amp;amp; Alumni Association
Wisconsin Foundation &amp;amp; Alumni Association(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The board in charge of decorations at the state Capitol in Madison is set to consider approving a statue of Wisconsin’s first Black secretary of state next month.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board is expected to consider a formal proposal to erect a statue of Vel Phillips on the Capitol grounds at a meeting expected to take place in January.

Phillips was the first black woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin law school. She was the first woman and first African-American elected to the Milwaukee Common Council where she kept introducing an open housing ordinance every 90 days for seven years until it was finally adopted in 1968.

While serving as a Democratic national committeewoman, Phillips made headlines in 1960, when she fought to put more than generalities in the party’s platform. She died in April 2018.

In July, community leaders had proposed adding the statue of Phillips following the toppling of the Forward statue and one honoring Hans Christian Heg.

If the board approves the plan an advisory committee that Gov. Tony Evers created earlier this month will be able to move forward with selecting a sculptor and fundraising.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Latest News

Maryland's Donta Scott dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
No. 6 Wisconsin upset by Maryland 70-64
Demii Wright, 9, poses with her book, Can you HEAR me now?
Fourth grader battling sudden hearing loss writes book to help others
Snow emergencies declared in local cities ahead of large snow storm
Tuesday-Wednesday
First Alert Day: Heavy Snow Likely
Local whiskey maker donates all proceeds to state charities