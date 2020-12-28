Body discovered Saturday morning at Reindahl Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was discovered over the weekend at the bottom of a small hill at a park on Madison’s East Side.

The individuals who reported it told investigators they were on their morning walk around 8:30 a.m. when they spotted the body near the bike path in the 1800 block of Portage Road, according the Madison Police Department’s initial report.

Detectives, along with members of MPD’s Violent Crime Unit, responded to the scene to begin the investigation. They have not indicated if the individual’s death is thought to be suspicious. The Dane Co. Medical Examiner is scheduled to begin an autopsy to determine how the person died, MPD noted.

The individual has not been identified. However, the police department did indicate the man was in his 30′s and had no permanent address.

Anyone with information about his death is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

