Advertisement

Breonna Taylor sculpture vandalized in Oakland, Calif.

By KGO staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) - Police are investigating after a bust of Breonna Taylor installed earlier this month was vandalized.

The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase, “Say her name Breonna Taylor.”

Police say a report was filed, and they are now investigating the vandalism.

The artist, Leo Carson, said he intends to repair the sculpture as soon as possible. He says the vandalism felt like an attack on Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Carson has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay the cost of the repair.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was shot by police when officers entered her Louisville home in March.

Her death sparked anger and nationwide demonstrations.

Copyright 2020 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Latest News

Ollie Horton, 3, has a physical disability that requires the use of a walker, but he was gifted...
8th grader gifts mobility to disabled toddler with customized toy car
Tyson Foods fired seven managers after they were accused of betting on how many employees would...
Fired Tyson boss says COVID office pool was a ‘morale boost’
Police are investigating the vandalism of the ceramic bust, which was displayed in downtown...
'You can't stop us': Artist speaks out after Breonna Taylor sculpture damaged
Maryland's Donta Scott dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
No. 6 Wisconsin upset by Maryland 70-64
Andre Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, was fatally shot in a Dec. 22 encounter with Officer Adam...
Ohio police officer fired in fatal shooting of Black man