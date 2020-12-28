Advertisement

Child drowns after falling through ice in Marquette County

By Vanessa Reza
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - One child drowned early Sunday afternoon after falling through ice on Twin Lake in Marquette County, the sheriff’s office says.

Authorities received a call that several Amish children had fallen through the lake ice around 12:30 p.m.

Five Amish children were ice-skating and fell through. Four of the children made it out safely and one child drowned, according to Marquette County Sheriff Joe Konrath.

The incident is not considered suspicious but remains under investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and Marquette County Coroner.

The name of the child has not been released at this time.

