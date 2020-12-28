Crash temporarily closes I-90/94 East near Lake Delton

LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash temporarily closed eastbound lanes of I-90/94 from WIS 23 to US 12.

WisDOT says the crash ocurred around 7 p.m. WSP SWR DeForest Post handled the incident.

Authorities said to exit at US 12 and head east as an alternate route while lanes were closed. Head east on WIS 33 until returning to I-90/94.

The closures lasted about an hour and a half.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.