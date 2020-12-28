Death investigation underway near Cottage Grove

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation Monday in a rural part of the county, outside of Cottage Grove.

Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 4600 block of Pierceville Road in the Town of Sun Prairie at 3:22 p.m. for a death investigation, according to a Monday night news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies as well as personnel from the Wisconsin State Patrol and Cottage Grove Police Department responded. Upon entering the home, two deceased individuals were located.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office did not release any details about the victim or victims, nor did she indicate any possible cause of death.

According to the release, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident and do not believe there to be any danger to the public.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the names of the deceased once family members are notified.

The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office conducting a death investigation outside Cottage Grove, in the Town of Sun Prairie, on Dec. 28, 2020. (WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)

This story is still developing. NBC15 has dispatched a crew to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

