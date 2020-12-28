Advertisement

First Alert Day Sunday

Slick Conditions Expected
1-4 Inches of snow
1-4 Inches of snow(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The “First Alert Weather Day” will continue into early tonight. Steady snow this evening will slowly taper from west to east between 8-10 PM. Snow totals still on track with areas southeast of Madison under an inch with totals north and west of Madison in the 1-4 inch range.  Skies will slowly clear late Sunday night into Monday as temperatures dip down into the upper teens.

It will be a calm start to the workweek and a bit of a transition day from the weekend snow and our next big weathermaker. Sunny skies and highs into the middle 20s can be expected. Cold temperatures into the single digits Monday night with fresh snow remaining on the ground. Things start to get interesting Tuesday as clouds make a quick return in the morning hours.

Snow will develop late Tuesday and continue into Tuesday night. Warmer air moves in Wednesday and this will bring a wintry mix, and perhaps plain rain, to the area. As colder air filters in Wednesday night precipitation will switch back over to light snow. It is too early to talk specific amounts, but this looks to be a high impact event, especially Madison north and west. Wednesday will be another “First Alert Weather Day” for the likely winter storm.

Seasonable temperatures will round out the week as we head towards New Year’s Eve and Day. There is another chance of snow as we head into through Friday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sunday, December 27th
Snow Likely Sunday
Light to moderate snow is expected on Sunday afternoon.
Sunday Snow: Making a Mess to Wrap up the Weekend
A few snow showers are possible Sunday afternoon. Areas north stand a better chance for picking...
The Arctic Blast Lets up this Weekend
Feels like temperatures will once again drop below-zero tomorrow morning.
Feeling Below-Zero for Christmas Morning