First Alert Day Tuesday & Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The calm before the storm as we move Monday night into Tuesday. Look for increasing clouds tonight and cool temperatures. With a fresh snowpack, temperatures will fall to around 10 degrees.

Tuesday is a “First Alert Weather Day” as we brace for a winter storm. We will start off with clouds, but snow chances won’t increase until around midday. Look for snow to overspread the area through the afternoon and evening. Snow could be heavy at times Tuesday night. As warmer air sneaks in from the south, some areas could see some sleet and freezing rain and that would cut into snow totals. Right now, it looks like 3-6 inches for everyone with a heavier band of 6-10 inches likely to set up somewhere across the area. That heavier band will come into better agreement by Tuesday morning.

Snow will wrap up Wednesday evening and we should get a break heading into New Year’s Eve. Partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures into the middle 20s. The break doesn’t last long as we brace for another potential winter storm New Year’s Day Friday. Still too early to get specific, but several inches are possible. Friday will be another “First Alert Weather Day.”

