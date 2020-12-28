Advertisement

First Alert Day Tuesday & Wednesday

Winter Storm Warning For Parts Of Area
December 28th
December 28th(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The calm before the storm as we move Monday night into Tuesday. Look for increasing clouds tonight and cool temperatures. With a fresh snowpack, temperatures will fall to around 10 degrees.

Tuesday is a “First Alert Weather Day” as we brace for a winter storm. We will start off with clouds, but snow chances won’t increase until around midday. Look for snow to overspread the area through the afternoon and evening. Snow could be heavy at times Tuesday night. As warmer air sneaks in from the south, some areas could see some sleet and freezing rain and that would cut into snow totals. Right now, it looks like 3-6 inches for everyone with a heavier band of 6-10 inches likely to set up somewhere across the area. That heavier band will come into better agreement by Tuesday morning.

Snow will wrap up Wednesday evening and we should get a break heading into New Year’s Eve. Partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures into the middle 20s. The break doesn’t last long as we brace for another potential winter storm New Year’s Day Friday. Still too early to get specific, but several inches are possible. Friday will be another “First Alert Weather Day.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Latest News

Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday
Monday morning forecast
A Winter Storm is coming Tuesday Night and Wednesday
1-4 Inches of snow
First Alert Day Sunday
Sunday, December 27th
Snow Likely Sunday