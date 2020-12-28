Advertisement

Frustrated Watt unleashes postgame tirade about effort

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) - J.J. Watt’s frustration boiled over on Sunday after the Houston Texans lost their fourth game in a row.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year went on a long and expletive-laced rant where he said: “(if) you can’t want to go out there and win, you shouldn’t be here,” after Houston’s 37-31 loss to Cincinnati.

