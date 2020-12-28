MPD: Teen unintentionally discharges handgun striking other teen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department says the alleged mishandling of a handgun left a 17-year-old unintentionally shot in the arm Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at a home on the 2000 block of Mckenna Blvd.

MPD says a 15-year-old mishandled the handgun and when it discharged a bullet unintentionally struck a 17-year-old in the arm.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.