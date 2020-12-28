Advertisement

Packers Lead 19-7 at Half

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams gets past Tennessee Titans' Adoree' Jackson for a touchdown...
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams gets past Tennessee Titans' Adoree' Jackson for a touchdown catch before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Mike Jacques
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -On a night when the snow was flying in Green Bay, it was actually the air attack of the Packers that got things going for the green and gold early and often in the first half

The Packers first possession of the game led to an Aaron Rodgers 5-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams. The extra point was missed and it was 6-0 Green Bay.

In the second quarter, the Packers scored twice. First it was a pass from Rodgers to Equanimenus St. Brown from 21-yards out and then Rodgers to Adams again.

Green Bay gave up a late touchdown but still let 19-7 at half.

Stick with NBC15 after the game for post game coverage.

