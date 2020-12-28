Pharmacies begin vaccinations at Wisconsin nursing facilities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Residents and staff at long-term care facilities across Wisconsin began receiving COVID-19 vaccinations Monday as part of the state’s public-private partnership with leading pharmacies. State officials are working with Walgreens and CVS to offer the vaccine at eligible long-term care facilities.

“This partnership will help reduce the strain on our long-term care facilities and help deliver the vaccine to those in higher-risk populations,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “Protecting our most vulnerable Wisconsinites is a top priority and will be a critical step for the success of Wisconsin’s COVID-19 Vaccine Program.”

The effort is part of the Pharmacy Partnership Program for Long-Term Care. The program requires pharmacies to provide complete vaccine management for the facilities, with the companies being responsible for everything from storage and handling to administering and reporting.

According to Evers’ office, the Dept. of Health Services allocated 56,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine to get the initiative underway.

“As we have seen throughout this pandemic, nursing home residents are susceptible to severe outcomes from COVID-19,” DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm explained. “That is why we coordinated with our federal partners and proactively reserved enough vaccine doses to advance this important program to protect some of our most vulnerable residents.”

The partnership is expected to last for approximately two months. A Dept. of Health Services spokesperson, Elizabeth Goodsitt, said nine facilities started vaccinating on Monday and they expect to have covered 42 locations by Thursday.

CVS told NBC15 that over the next twelve weeks the company expects to make it to over 1,800 facilities, providing vaccines to an estimated 80,000 people in that time.

After this first rush of vaccinations, the facilities will be given the option to continue with its current pharmacy or choose another provider that has been approved by the state.

Exciting news for New Glarus Home today; they're one of the first long-term care facilities in the state receiving the Moderna vaccine for residents and staff!

SO FAR:

70/74 residents said they want it

74/120 staff members said they want it @nbc15_madison #modernavaccine pic.twitter.com/kO2zrXVk9E — Elise Romas (@EliseRomasNBC15) December 28, 2020

