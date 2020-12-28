Soldier charged in Rockford mass shooting denied bond; victims identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR/AP) - An attorney for a U.S. Army special forces sergeant arrested in an apparently random shooting at a Rockford bowling alley that left three dead has told an initial hearing that her client may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Duke Webb appeared in a Winnebago County courtroom Monday. He faces three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes on Saturday. His lawyer also told the court Webb appeared to have issues with memory loss and that he’ll undergo mental health evaluations.

A judge denied Webb bond and set his arraignment for Feb. 16.

The criminal complaint filed against Webb provided more details about the shooting and identified the three men he is accused of killing. The victims were identified as:

Thomas Furseth, 65

Dennis Steinhoff, 73

Jerome Woodfork, 69

According to the complaint, Rockford police were alerted to an active shooter situation at the bowling alley shortly before 7 p.m. and when they arrived a witness told investigators he heard multiple gunshots, identifying Webb as the shooter.

The complaint noted two of the three victims wounded in the attack were 14 years old. One of them, a girl, was sitting with three other teens when the shooter allegedly started firing at her table, striking her in the shoulder. The other teenage victim, a boy, was shot in the face and is in critical condition.

Furseth was on the first floor when the shooting began. He started running toward the stairs when he was shot in the torso, the complaint said. He made it up the stairs before collapsing and dying.

According to the complaint, Webb then went upstairs, where approximately 20-25 people were in a bar, and fired several shots at the people in the bar, striking and killing Steinhoff, whose body was found on the balcony. Woodfork had also been on the second floor when the shooting began although his body had fallen into the parking lot below.

The third injured victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.

Police officers found Webb inside the building and took him into custody. The entire incident was captured on video surveillance, according to the criminal complaint.

Webb admitted to the shootings and directed officers to the location of the firearms that he used. A glock .40 and glock .380 were recovered behind a bag that belonged to Webb, according to the criminal complaint.

Multiple .40 caliber and .380 caliber shell casings were found at the scene. Webb’s Monday court appearance was virtual. His arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 16.

Webb joined the Army in July 2008 and is currently serving as a Special Forces Assistance Operations and Intelligence Sergeant. He previously was a Special Forces Engineer Sergeant and Parachute Rigger. Webb deployed to Afghanistan from Aug. 2009 to Dec. 2009, Oct. 2013 to April 2014, Oct. 2014 to April 2015, and Jan. 2020 to July 2020, according to U.S. Army Public Affairs.

“The alleged actions of Sgt. 1st Class Duke Webb are abhorrent and are absolutely not representative of the Special Forces Regiment. The vast majority of men and women Green Berets live up to their storied reputation and earn their beret every day. The actions described in reports are shocking and completely out of character with Webb’s 12 years of honorable service. The Rockford Police Department has our complete cooperation. Our heavy hearts and prayers are with the families affected,” MG John W. Brennan Commander of 1st Special Forces Command Airborne said.

