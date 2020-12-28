Advertisement

Sun Prairie eatery looks forward to COVID relief

Latest package includes $900 billion in pandemic aid.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The owner of Eddie’s Alehouse and Eatery in Sun Prairie, Dan Callies, scrubs the bar countertop Monday morning underneath an ornate tin ceiling that dates back to the 1800s, laying out rubber bar mats, cleaning colorful tap handles and arranging liquor bottles just so, know he will have at least a few more months of pandemic business to hold on to, following President Donald Trump’s signing of the relief plan that includes $900 billion in COVID aid.

The multi-trillion-dollar package approved by Congress earlier in December addresses several areas of need as the country continues to endure the pandemic, including individual stimulus checks, a more strict business loan application process to ensure more money is going to small businesses and a refunding of the Paycheck Protection Program. The PPP loans received $284 billion of the $900 billion COVID relief plan; for places like Eddie’s, it is the only way some small businesses have kept the doors open.

“We have been operating at a loss throughout the pandemic,” says Callies. “The only way we can keep the doors open and staff the employees we have is because of the PPP loans, but that money has dried up.”

Eddie's Alehouse & Eatery
Eddie's Alehouse & Eatery(Colton Molesky)

The eatery employs six part-time employees and three full-time staff. Those employees are serving a restaurant that typically offers space for 88 patrons, now serving just 22 at maximum capacity under COVID restrictions. While everyone, including the employees Callies has retained, is hurting because of the impact of COVID on small businesses, it could be worse.

“We have had 51% of the sales we had in 2019,” said Callies. “Without the stimulus package, we wouldn’t have employees or a business.”

For owners like Dan, and businesses like Eddie’s, the relief package means a stay of execution, and a chance to continue riding out the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Latest News

Maryland's Donta Scott dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
No. 6 Wisconsin upset by Maryland 70-64
Demii Wright, 9, poses with her book, Can you HEAR me now?
Fourth grader battling sudden hearing loss writes book to help others
Snow emergencies declared in local cities ahead of large snow storm
Tuesday-Wednesday
First Alert Day: Heavy Snow Likely
Local whiskey maker donates all proceeds to state charities