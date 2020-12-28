Sun Prairie eatery looks forward to COVID relief

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The owner of Eddie’s Alehouse and Eatery in Sun Prairie, Dan Callies, scrubs the bar countertop Monday morning underneath an ornate tin ceiling that dates back to the 1800s, laying out rubber bar mats, cleaning colorful tap handles and arranging liquor bottles just so, know he will have at least a few more months of pandemic business to hold on to, following President Donald Trump’s signing of the relief plan that includes $900 billion in COVID aid.

The multi-trillion-dollar package approved by Congress earlier in December addresses several areas of need as the country continues to endure the pandemic, including individual stimulus checks, a more strict business loan application process to ensure more money is going to small businesses and a refunding of the Paycheck Protection Program. The PPP loans received $284 billion of the $900 billion COVID relief plan; for places like Eddie’s, it is the only way some small businesses have kept the doors open.

“We have been operating at a loss throughout the pandemic,” says Callies. “The only way we can keep the doors open and staff the employees we have is because of the PPP loans, but that money has dried up.”

Eddie's Alehouse & Eatery (Colton Molesky)

The eatery employs six part-time employees and three full-time staff. Those employees are serving a restaurant that typically offers space for 88 patrons, now serving just 22 at maximum capacity under COVID restrictions. While everyone, including the employees Callies has retained, is hurting because of the impact of COVID on small businesses, it could be worse.

“We have had 51% of the sales we had in 2019,” said Callies. “Without the stimulus package, we wouldn’t have employees or a business.”

For owners like Dan, and businesses like Eddie’s, the relief package means a stay of execution, and a chance to continue riding out the pandemic.

