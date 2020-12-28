Advertisement

Two accused of trapping man in Madison basement on Christmas

A 2nd victim claimed she escaped while they were riding in a car.
(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two suspects were arrested early Christmas morning after allegedly trapping a man in the basement of a Madison home during a dispute over money.

A second alleged victim told investigators the pair tried detaining her as well, saying she managed to escape as they were all riding in a vehicle together, the Madison Police Department’s initial report indicated.

The suspects, Jonathan W. Schaaf and Anthony J. Scheppers, were each booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of false imprisonment and 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety. Additionally, the 29-year-old Schaaf faces allegations disorderly conduct, while the 52-year-old Scheppers is accused of threatening law enforcement.

The were arrested around 2:30 a.m. Friday after Madison police officers responded to the home, in the 2800 block of Dahle St., where the male victim was reportedly being held.

According to MPD’s preliminary investigation, all four people knew each other prior to the incident. While investigators did indicate money was at the heart of the issue, they did not provide any other details about the issue.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Latest News

Maryland's Donta Scott dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
No. 6 Wisconsin upset by Maryland 70-64
Demii Wright, 9, poses with her book, Can you HEAR me now?
Fourth grader battling sudden hearing loss writes book to help others
Snow emergencies declared in local cities ahead of large snow storm
Tuesday-Wednesday
First Alert Day: Heavy Snow Likely
Vaccinations begin at nursing facilities across Wisconsin on Dec. 28, 2020.
Pharmacies begin vaccinations at Wisconsin nursing facilities