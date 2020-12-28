Advertisement

UW Systems extends COVID-19 surge testing site operations through mid-January

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin System’s COVID-19 “surge testing” sites will extend operations through mid-January, UW System President Tommy Thompson announced Monday.

The free rapid-response testing was originally estimated to operate for about six weeks, or through mid-December and was then extended until at least Christmas. The testing has now been extended again into the new year thanks to additional support from the United States Department of Health and Human Services, according to a UW System news release.

“Frequent testing is critical to minimizing the spread of COVID-19,” said President Thompson. “With this extension, the UW System will continue to ensure that anyone who wants a test, can get a test.”

Free rapid-response COVID-19 testing is available to community members as well as students and employees at sites across Wisconsin located on or near UW System university campuses. According to the release the sites have now administered over 166,000 Abbott BinaxNOW tests since opening in early November. The UW System surge testing sites are the first in the country to use the new Abbott BinaxNOW tests.

Anyone who wants to receive a rapid-results test – available in about 15 minutes – should register at www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 1-800-653-8611.

Those who test positive through the rapid-results test are urged to get a confirmatory PCR test.

Individuals do not have to be experiencing symptoms or be a close contact of someone with COVID-19 to get a test, nor do they need to live in the community where the testing site is located.

Individuals seeking to be tested will register online, proceed to the testing site, administer the test themselves under supervision, and label it for processing.

Days and hours vary by individual site.

