Wisconsin ranked #6 as Big Ten utterly dominates Top 25

Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice, left, shoots against Michigan State's Joshua Langford during the...
Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice, left, shoots against Michigan State's Joshua Langford during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. Wisconsin won 85-76.(AP Photo/Al Goldis)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
(AP) - It’s hard to determine who has been more dominant in men’s college basketball: Gonzaga or the Big Ten Conference.

The Bulldogs remain the clear-cut No. 1, earning 62 of 64 first-place votes after their latest win over a Top 25 foe. On the other hand, more than a third of the teams in the Associated Press’ Top 25 hailed from the Badgers’ conference.

Of the nine Big Ten teams on the list, Wisconsin led the pack, moving up from being in the ninth position to the sixth slot following their nine-point win over then-No. 12 Michigan State. Here’s how they rank now:

#6: Wisconsin

#10: Iowa

#14: Rutgers

#15: Illinois

#16: Michigan

#17: Michigan State

#19: Northwestern

#21: Minnesota

#25: Ohio State

As far as Gonzaga, they blitzed then-No. 16 Virginia 98-75 on Saturday for the most lopsided win over a ranked team in the Mark Few era to give the Bulldogs a poll-record fourth win over a Top 25 team in the first seven games of a season.

Baylor and Kansas stayed second and third. Villanova and Houston each moved up a spot after Iowa’s overtime loss to Minnesota.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

