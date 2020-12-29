Advertisement

500 vaccine doses discarded at Grafton clinic due to ‘human error’

Once the vaccine is thawed, it cannot be refrozen.
Moderna vaccine arrives at the Greenville VA.
Moderna vaccine arrives at the Greenville VA.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Clinicians had to discard about 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine after vials were kept unrefrigerated for too long at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.

Advocate Aurora Health officials said someone removed 50 vials from a refrigerator to access other items and failed to put them back overnight Friday.

Each vial contained 10 doses of vaccine. An internal investigation found the failure was an “unintended human error.”

Clinicians were still able to administer some of the vaccine from the vials within the allowable 12 hour post-refrigeration window.

