72 new COVID-19 deaths reported following nearly week-long decline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following a near week-long decline in deaths where four of the days reported less than 20 deaths each, there were 72 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The Department of Health Services reported on their daily COVID-19 dashboard that the seven-day average of deaths in Wisconsin has declined, and is now 34 deaths.

In the agency’s update, there were 2,384 new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in the past day out of 6,017 tests. This brings the total number of cases just shy of 475,000.

The seven-day rolling average number if daily tests of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is at the lowest it’s been since September, the state Department of Health Services reports Tuesday. The seven-day average for cases confirmed is currently 1,931.

The department noted that 170 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past day, bringing the total to 1,113 COVID-19 patients. Two hundred and thirty-seven of those patients are in the ICU.

DHS unveiled a new vaccine-tracker section to their dashboard, reporting that 265,575 vaccines have been allocated. There have also been 47,157 vaccines administered, 40,850 of which were Pfizer and 6,306 were Moderna.

