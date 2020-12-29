Advertisement

72 new COVID-19 deaths reported following nearly week-long decline

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following a near week-long decline in deaths where four of the days reported less than 20 deaths each, there were 72 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The Department of Health Services reported on their daily COVID-19 dashboard that the seven-day average of deaths in Wisconsin has declined, and is now 34 deaths.

In the agency’s update, there were 2,384 new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in the past day out of 6,017 tests. This brings the total number of cases just shy of 475,000.

The seven-day rolling average number if daily tests of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is at the lowest it’s been since September, the state Department of Health Services reports Tuesday. The seven-day average for cases confirmed is currently 1,931.

The department noted that 170 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past day, bringing the total to 1,113 COVID-19 patients. Two hundred and thirty-seven of those patients are in the ICU.

DHS unveiled a new vaccine-tracker section to their dashboard, reporting that 265,575 vaccines have been allocated. There have also been 47,157 vaccines administered, 40,850 of which were Pfizer and 6,306 were Moderna.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58

Latest News

UW Madison Nielsen Tennis Stadium COVID testing
Mandatory testing to be implemented at UW-Madison in the spring semester through Safer Badgers program
A crash closed eastbound lanes of I-94 on Dec. 29, 2020.
Rush hour wreck closes eastbound I-90/94 near Juneau Co.
Trump campaign takes Wis. election results case to U.S. Supreme Court
Fred Risser
Sen. Risser retires after serving 64 years on Wisconsin Legislature
New federal funding to help protect buildings near Truax Field from F-35 noise