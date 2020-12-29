Advertisement

ATF agents are searching for potentially live grenade sold at N.C. thrift store

Be on the lookout for a dangerous grenade.
Be on the lookout for a dangerous grenade.(Source: ATF/CNN)
By WECT staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are seeking the public’s help to track down a grenade that was sold at Brunswick County thrift store in the summer, WECT reported.

According to a news release, the grenade was sold by a vendor at the Fancy Flea Antique Mall, located at 2773 Ocean Highway West near Shallotte, on June 13.

ATF officials say the MK2 grenade, a style of grenade used during World War II, was thought to be inert at the time of the sale.

“However, subsequent information provided to ATF indicates the grenade may still contain materials that could degrade and explode or explode by impact,” the news release stated.

If you have any information, contact the North Carolina Field Division at 704-716-1800. Information can also be provided to the ATF by calling 1-800-ATF-TIPS (800-283-8477), or by email at ATFTips@atf.gov, or through the ReportIt ® app.

Copyright 2020 WECT via 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58

Latest News

UW Madison Nielsen Tennis Stadium COVID testing
Mandatory testing to be implemented at UW-Madison in the spring semester through Safer Badgers program
A crash closed eastbound lanes of I-94 on Dec. 29, 2020.
Rush hour wreck closes eastbound I-90/94 near Juneau Co.
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Trump campaign takes Wis. election results case to U.S. Supreme Court
LMPD has fired Det. Joshua Jaynes, who secured the warrant that led officers to Breonna...
2 more Louisville police officers involved in Breonna Taylor investigation will be fired