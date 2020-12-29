ATF agents are searching for potentially live grenade sold at N.C. thrift store

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are seeking the public’s help to track down a grenade that was sold at Brunswick County thrift store in the summer, WECT reported.

According to a news release, the grenade was sold by a vendor at the Fancy Flea Antique Mall, located at 2773 Ocean Highway West near Shallotte, on June 13.

ATF officials say the MK2 grenade, a style of grenade used during World War II, was thought to be inert at the time of the sale.

“However, subsequent information provided to ATF indicates the grenade may still contain materials that could degrade and explode or explode by impact,” the news release stated.

If you have any information, contact the North Carolina Field Division at 704-716-1800. Information can also be provided to the ATF by calling 1-800-ATF-TIPS (800-283-8477), or by email at ATFTips@atf.gov, or through the ReportIt ® app.

Copyright 2020 WECT via 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.