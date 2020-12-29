Advertisement

New federal funding to help protect buildings near Truax Field from F-35 noise

(KTVF)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Communities who have been affected by noise from Truax Airfield will receive federal grant money to assist with noise control from F-35s, Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s office announced Tuesday.

According to the senator’s office, there is $50 million for communities facing the increased military aviation noise. Covered facilities such as hospitals, daycares and schools will be prioritized.

Sen. Baldwin’s office noted that the prioritized buildings must be within one mile of the Madison airfield or within a 65 day-night average sound level (DNL) noise contour, which is included in a recent Environmental Impact Statement.

The “one mile” requirement will let more buildings in Madison to be eligible for the grant if they were restricted by the noise contour, the senator explained.

There is also $3.75 billion allocated for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvements Program. This funding will provide grants to airports for promoting airport safety, terminal improvement and noise mitigation efforts.

This funding was part of the funding that Congress passed in a bipartisan vote recently.

