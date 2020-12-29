Advertisement

Car flips into snowbank while fleeing Madison police

.
.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver was arrested early Monday afternoon after crashing into a snowbank while fleeing from Madison police officers.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the incident began a little more than two hours before the crash when officers allegedly spotted a vehicle around 10:15 a.m. driving without license plates near Raymond Road and Rae Lane and attempted to stop it. The driver managed to elude the officers at that time.

Around 12:30 p.m., the vehicle was spotted again near Gammon Lane and Odana Rd. This time the driver, whose name was not released, stopped briefly, but ended up speeding off. The vehicle struck a curb and then a tree, before flipping and landing in a snowbank, police reported.

The driver tried getting away on foot, but was captured and taken into custody, the report continued. He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

MPD expects the man will be book on a count of eluding.

