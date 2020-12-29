Congresswoman Gwen Moore tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Congresswoman Gwen Moore announced Monday she has test positive for COVID-19.

“I tested positive for COVID-19,” Moore tweeted. “I am following guidance from my doctor and am isolating from others. I am thankful to be feeling well. I do not foresee this disrupting my work for Wisconsin’s Fourth.”

She went on the tweet, “I encourage every person to continue taking measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing your hands, and practicing social distancing.”

