COVID-19 testing sites close due to winter storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With a winter storm warning in effect in southern Wisconsin, local COVID-19 testing sites are closing temporarily.

Rock County announced Tuesday that the COVID-19 testing scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 30 at Blackhawk Technical College has been cancelled.

Similarly, the Green County Public Health Department cancelled testing at the site in Monroe for Wednesday, Dec. 30. Testing will resume on Thursday, Dec. 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Iowa County has also cancelled testing at the Iowa County Heath & Human Services Center scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 30.

NBC15 will update this list as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.