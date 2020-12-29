Dane Co. frontline workers not affiliated with health care system are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County organizations who employ frontline health care workers but are not affiliated with a hospital, healthcare system or long-term care facility still have the opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccines now.

Public Health Madison and Dane County said Tuesday that those who provide direct patient care or health care services that cause in-person contact with patients who may have COVID-19 are eligible under Tier 1a, who can currently get the COVID-19 vaccine.

PHMDC asked Dane Co. organizations with these employees to send in their information on the PHMDC website if they have not been matched with a vaccinator yet.

Health officials explained that they will reach out to the organizations for names and contact information of the eligible employees. The employee will then be matched with an appointment as a vaccine becomes available.

PHMDC did note that Tier 1a is not applicable for anyone with the ability to telework, but those employees will be considered in future tiers.

“We’ve reached an important milestone in the fight against COVID-19, and we’re excited to help provide this important vaccine to some of the frontline workers who play crucial role in keeping our community healthy,” said Public Health nurse Tess Ellens.

PHDC listed the following positions as eligible for Tier 1a, but emphasized that it is not a complete list.

Certified nursing assistant, nursing assistant, nurse aide, medical assistant, nurses

Chiropractors

Dental services, including dentist, dental hygienist, dental assistants

Direct care personnel, for example, people who provide direct care to patients, including in their homes (for example, personal care assistant, home health worker)

Emergency medical responders (EMR), including emergency medical technician/paramedic including all levels of EMRs

Environmental services, food & nutrition, buildings & grounds in patient care setting

Hospice workers

Long-term care facilities staff

Pharmacist/pharmacist assistant

Physicians, physician assistant/nurse practitioners

Transportation services to and from health care settings, for example, testing sites, dialysis centers, ambulatory care

