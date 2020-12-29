Advertisement

Dane Co. snowmobile trails may open this week

snowmobile
snowmobile(wcax)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With snow predicted in the forecast this week, Dane County Parks said Tuesday that some snowmobile trails may be able to open soon.

According to a news release, the Dane County Council of Snowmobile Clubs is monitoring trail conditions to decide whether it is safe to open the trails for the season. All trails are currently closed.

The Council explained that in addition to snow depth, they examine trails for any standing water and unfrozen ground, among other conditions. There must be at least six inches of snow and temperatures below freezing in order to open.

Council President Mark Stephens said snowmobile enthusiasts are eager to take their first ride of the season, but conditions must be safe.

“If some trails do open this week, we want to remind riders to use caution as there will likely be uneven terrain, snow cover icy sections and the potential for open water in the marshes and waterways,” said Stephens. “Snowmobilers also need to plan accordingly since some businesses and service trails may be closed due to the Pandemic.”

The Council noted that there are over 500 miles of trails in Dane County, including Badger, Glacial Drumlin and Military Ridge State Trails.

They also added that motorists must have a State Snowmobile Trail Pass in order to ride on the system and they must ride on designated trails only.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58

Latest News

A crash closed eastbound lanes of I-94 on Dec. 29, 2020.
Rush hour wreck closes eastbound I-90/94 near Juneau Co.
Trump campaign takes Wis. election results case to U.S. Supreme Court
Fred Risser
Sen. Risser retires after serving 64 years on Wisconsin Legislature
New federal funding to help protect buildings near Truax Field from F-35 noise
PHMDC announced that the first Dane Co. EMS workers were vaccinated Tuesday.
PHMDC vaccinates 1st Dane Co. EMS workers