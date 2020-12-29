Dane Co. snowmobile trails may open this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With snow predicted in the forecast this week, Dane County Parks said Tuesday that some snowmobile trails may be able to open soon.

According to a news release, the Dane County Council of Snowmobile Clubs is monitoring trail conditions to decide whether it is safe to open the trails for the season. All trails are currently closed.

The Council explained that in addition to snow depth, they examine trails for any standing water and unfrozen ground, among other conditions. There must be at least six inches of snow and temperatures below freezing in order to open.

Council President Mark Stephens said snowmobile enthusiasts are eager to take their first ride of the season, but conditions must be safe.

“If some trails do open this week, we want to remind riders to use caution as there will likely be uneven terrain, snow cover icy sections and the potential for open water in the marshes and waterways,” said Stephens. “Snowmobilers also need to plan accordingly since some businesses and service trails may be closed due to the Pandemic.”

The Council noted that there are over 500 miles of trails in Dane County, including Badger, Glacial Drumlin and Military Ridge State Trails.

They also added that motorists must have a State Snowmobile Trail Pass in order to ride on the system and they must ride on designated trails only.

